Rivian may target a $70 billion valuation if it goes public later this year. The electric car manufacturer, which begins deliveries of the R1T pickup in July, has selected underwriters for its possible initial public offering and is working with advisors including Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Morgan Stanley. It had previously been reported that Rivian could seek a valuation of $50 billion but Bloomberg reports that target has now been increased to $70 billion.