Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) went on Fox News on Tuesday night to predict that Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. “I think he is,” Jordan told host Sean Hannity when asked if Trump will run. “Every time I speak to him, it — he says that he wants to run. He plans to run, I think, but he hasn’t fully committed that yet. But I certainly hope he does because no president has done more of what he said he would do than President Trump. Best president I think we’ve ever had:”