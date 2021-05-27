newsbreak-logo
KC Royals: Danny Duffy has been elite this year

By Trey Donovan
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KC Royals have had an up and down season so far with an eleven-game losing streak after an April start that was one of the best in the history of the club. One player that has been elite for the KC Royals this year has been Danny Duffy. While Duffy got sent to the IL for a flexor strain, he has become an anchor for a rotation filled with inconsistency. The rotation is young, outside of Duffy and Mike Minor, so the inconsistencies make some sense.

