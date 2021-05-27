newsbreak-logo
This Is the World's Oldest Recorded Customer Complaint

By Gene Marks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven 3,000 years ago, customers were complaining. Just ask Nanni. I have no idea who Nanni is, other than he lived in Babylonia around 1750 BC and he was super-unhappy with two shipments of copper ore he purchased from a guy named Ea-nasir. Obviously there was no Yelp at the time, or email. He couldn't even fire off an angry letter. So what did Nanni do to express his displeasure?

