newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Foo Fighters + Rage Against the Machine to Return as 2022 Boston Calling Headliners

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston Calling is doing some Boston recalling for 2022. The festival was set to feature Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers as headliners last year before the pandemic hit, but having to adjust they've now confirmed that both Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine will return in 2022.

wrrv.com
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allston, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headliner#Foo Fighters#The New Press#Festival#Hot Peppers#Red Peppers#Boston Calling Headliners#The Chili Peppers#The Boston Calling#Boston Calling Events#Rock Bands#Feature#Event Organizers#3 Day Passes#Info#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Chicago, IL955glo.com

Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus Set To Headline Lollapalooza In Chicago!

So…..here we go! After more than a year of no concerts, the music industry and the Rock world is suddenly heating up and exploding with concert announcements. I know you Peoria Rock fans are itching to Rock out! We get it! Today, the organizers of Lollapalooza announced their 2021 lineup for Grant Park, Chicago, on July 29th thru August 1st. Rock legends, the Foo Fighters are set as one of the headliners, along with Post Malone, Tyler The Creator, Miley Cyrus, and other notable names like Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, Illenium, and even Classic Rockers Journey! There are EIGHT stages, and 170 artist set to play this year! Tickets are already on sale, just click lollapalooza.com and start navigating for tickets, where they offer four day passes, VIP, hotel packages, and more. This is very exciting news, as Rock fans have been starved with no shows due to the pandemic. Are you beyond stoked for the return of Lollapalooza?? Are you heading to Chicago this Summer??
Chicago, ILrock947.com

Foo Fighters headlining Lollapalooza 2021; Journey also on bill

Foo Fighters will headline the 2021 edition of the Lollapalooza festival, which will take place July 29 to August 1 in its usual location…Chicago’s Grant Park. The Foos, who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October, are joined on the bill by another band who already has been enshrined in the hallowed hall — Journey.
Napa, CASpin

Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Stevie Nicks to Headline BottleRock

Cheers to BottleRock’s return to California’s Napa Valley, featuring big names including Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, and Stevie Nicks for the Sept. 3-5 event. Also part of the three-day lineup are Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Cage the Elephant, and Young the Giant.
Music1063radiolafayette.com

Foo Fighters Headline Lollapalooza ’21. Modest Mouse, Jimmy Eat World on the Lineup

As live music continues to make it’s post-pandemic comeback, the best know alternative music festival has released it’s lineup. Lollapalooza 2021 will take place July 29th – August 1st in Grant Park in Chicago and will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler The Creator, and Miley Cyrus. Journey, Modest Mouse, Jimmy Eat World, Limp Bizkit, White Reaper, Angels and Airwaves, and Marshmello will also take part in the lineup that features 8 stages and over 170+ bands from all over the world.
Behind Viral Videos940wfaw.com

Tom Morello Reacts To Rage Against The Machine TikTok

A viral Rage Against The Machine-related TikTok recently caught 's attention. @thejacobgivens posted a clip of himself recreating his experience of first hearing the band's political music back in 1993. The TikTok was reshared on Twitter by Paul Bae and then again by Morello who wrote, “One time for the people in the back!”
Rock Musicmetalinjection

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Drummer Brad Wilk Undergoes Knee Surgery

Now that Rage Against the Machine have pushed back their reunion tour to 2022, drummer Brad Wilk has plenty of time for some self care. He announced he was getting knee surgery. Wilk posted on social media yesterday "Torn meniscus knee surgery going down today. Got a lot of hard...
Rock Musicmetalcastle.net

Who Is The Richest Metal Band In The World? Here Are The Top 8

Yes, like everyone, we have been wondering who is the richest metal band worldwide. As some of you might guess, there were countless great and successful metal bands in the community. Among those bands, three bands are worth more than one hundred dollars, including Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, and Metallica.
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Dispatch Release Eighth Studio Album 'Break Our Fall'

Celebrated roots rock band Dispatch have released their highly anticipated 8th studio album, Break Our Fall, on Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings. PRESS HERE to listen. Founding member Chadwick Stokes recently stopped by Mass Audubon's Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary to film a socially distant session with WGBH / Front Row Live. PRESS HERE to watch! Dispatch will be taking the songs from Break Our Fall on the road later this year and a big tour announcement is coming next week. Stay tuned for more information!
MusicPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: Modest Mouse, Paramore, Of Mice & Men, +More

It's another week jam-packed with new music releases. Every week we talk about the new alternative music releases. Whether it's albums, singles, or remastered albums, we cover it all. If you want to hear the latest alternative music, make sure to check out Sunday Studio Cuts every week on WRRV. At 10 p.m. each Sunday, Taylor plays the newest music that you normally wouldn't hear on air. Heads up, there will be no Sunday Studio Cuts on Sunday, May 30, due to our Double Play for Memorial DAy!
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

Best Rock Songs of 2021 (So Far)

There's a lot to be happy about if you're a rock fan in 2021. Concerts are coming back, but more importantly we're getting a wealth of new music bands can play when they hit those stages. In this feature, we're keeping a running tally of the Best Rock Songs that 2021 has to offer and it's been quite an impressive start to the year so far.
MusicPosted by
Y101

The Memorial Day 500

Get ready to count down the top 500 classic rock songs of all time with the Memorial Day 500. Starting at Friday at 3 pm, we will be playing the very best 500 classic rock songs of all time. Traveling this holiday weekend? Download the 100.9 Eagle app and take us with you all weekend. If you're staying home, make sure you listen through your smart speaker while tooling in the garage or just hanging out on your deck. There are some oldies like Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Tom Petty, and there will new a few newcomers to the countdown like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica and Foo Fighters.
Lifestylestereoboard.com

George Clinton at London O2 Forum

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of George Clinton events here. Official face value from £41.00. Resale tickets from £88.77. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's O2 Forum for this George Clinton show....
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

30 Years Ago: Jimmy Page Jams With Locals on Memorial Day Weekend

In spring 1991, Jimmy Page hit the studio to record his first album since 1988's tepidly received Outrider. This time around, it was a more collaborative effort, as he linked up with David Coverdale. The Whitesnake singer, who'd been living in Lake Tahoe, Nev. since the late '80s, invited the...
Music101wkqx.com

This is not a Rick Roll: Mr. Astley mashes THAT song with Foo Fighters

You know what a “Rick Roll” is. Perhaps you are familiar with the concept of being “Dave G’Rolled.” If not, check out Dave Grohl’s performance while co-hosting The Tonight Show. Rick Astley became aware of it — and sent out this mashup of “Never Gonna Give You Up” with a...
Charities940wfaw.com

Foo Fighters Design Bikes For Charity

Members of Foo Fighters have helped design a bicycle that will sell for charity. Taylor Hawkins and Nate Mendel are helping to raise money for Crew Nation, a global relied fund to support live music crews affected by the canceling of concerts during the pandemic. Inspired by his nickname of...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Corey Taylor: Slipknot Would Reject ‘Garbage’ Rock Hall Nod

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a “pile of garbage” in a new interview and said he would “probably” reject the nod from the Cleveland institution if his band ever received one. The masked frontman discussed the prospect of Slipknot’s future Rock Hall induction...
Music98online.com

Foo Fighters tease 26th anniversary plans

Foo Fighters had many plans in the works in 2020 to celebrate their 25th anniversary, but, well, you know the rest. Luckily, it seems they’re adapting for 2021. In a tweet Friday afternoon, the “Everlong” rockers posted a video featuring their FF logo surrounded by a big number 25. We then see the cartoon arm of a punk rocker reaching out from the bottom of the screen to spray-paint a six over the five, suggesting the Foos are reconfiguring their 25th anniversary plans for their 26th anniversary.