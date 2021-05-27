Foo Fighters + Rage Against the Machine to Return as 2022 Boston Calling Headliners

So…..here we go! After more than a year of no concerts, the music industry and the Rock world is suddenly heating up and exploding with concert announcements. I know you Peoria Rock fans are itching to Rock out! We get it! Today, the organizers of Lollapalooza announced their 2021 lineup for Grant Park, Chicago, on July 29th thru August 1st. Rock legends, the Foo Fighters are set as one of the headliners, along with Post Malone, Tyler The Creator, Miley Cyrus, and other notable names like Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, Illenium, and even Classic Rockers Journey! There are EIGHT stages, and 170 artist set to play this year! Tickets are already on sale, just click lollapalooza.com and start navigating for tickets, where they offer four day passes, VIP, hotel packages, and more. This is very exciting news, as Rock fans have been starved with no shows due to the pandemic. Are you beyond stoked for the return of Lollapalooza?? Are you heading to Chicago this Summer??