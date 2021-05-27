Cancel
Sonic Colors Ultimate announced, coming to Switch

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Colors Ultimate is in development, SEGA has announced. It will launch for Switch on September 7. Sonic Colors Ultimate will feature a baby Sonic keychain at retail. SEGA is also planning a Digital Deluxe version featuring early access, exclusive music, gold and silver wearables, exclusive player icons, and Sonic movie boost.

nintendoeverything.com
