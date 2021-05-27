MRC’s Bozell SLAMS ‘Fraudulent’ Facebook Fact-Checker Program for Spreading ‘Chinese Propaganda’

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. In a move likened to the way governments have assumed emergency powers in response to the COVID pandemic, Facebook has removed 16 million pieces of its content and added warnings to around 167 million. YouTube has removed more than 850 000 videos related to “dangerous or misleading COVID-19 medical information.”