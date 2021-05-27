Cancel
MRC’s Bozell SLAMS ‘Fraudulent’ Facebook Fact-Checker Program for Spreading ‘Chinese Propaganda’

By Kayla Sargent
News Busters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Research Center President L. Brent Bozell slammed the “fraudulent” Facebook fact-checker program for spreading communist Chinese propaganda after Facebook announced it was backtracking on its policy of censoring content that questioned the origins of COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, Facebook and its fact-checkers censored claims that COVID-19 was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Now, however, it appears as though the laboratory origin has become a more widely accepted theory, and Facebook is eating its words.

