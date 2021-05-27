Toll rises overnight. After a shooting rampage at a rail yard at San Jose, California Governor Wesley's Bill Cayenne chose reporting live remains unclear why the gunman opened fire. Yes, got here's what's new this morning, 1/9 person is dead, and California governor Gavin Newsom is fed up after the latest mass shooting in the U. S. The hell's going on in United States of America? The hell's wrong with us. When are we going to come to grips with this? The latest victim dies in the hospital hours after the shooting rampage. Police say the 57 year old gunman and employees of the rail yard took his own life happen across the street from a sheriff's office. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith says deputies immediately went inside the building. They responded. They responded the way that they should. They took their life in their hands. San Jose Mayor Sam Ricardo says a memorial for the nine victims will be held tonight. Our entire community will need this moment and many others to mourn together. The FBI is assisting local authorities with the investigation. President Biden orders Flags to be flown at half staff to honor the victims.