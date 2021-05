SPEARFISH, SD – When Butte County Sheriff Dave Malcolm and South Dakota Special Agent Tom Mathews were called out on a cold evening January 24, 1946, neither could know they would die that night. The two lawmen will be remembered when memorial signage is placed at the location where their brutal murders occurred 75 years ago…. north of where I-90 Exit 10 now exists between Spearfish and Belle Fourche.