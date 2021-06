I used to think I had seen everything the Earth Defense Force franchise had to offer: mindless shooters that looked and performed like crap, but were still fun in a “shut off your brain and enjoy it” kind of way. I wasn’t expecting for an EDF game to look quite good, with an actual art style for once, or for it to actually perform quite well, all things considered. Furthermore, it’s still a pretty fun game in its own right. Earth Defense Force: World Brothers is out now and it might be the most fun the franchise has ever been.