Staying right off Vaca Cut the first week of August. We will also have a 25' CC rental boat for the week. Weather permitting, we will most likely take one dolphin trip offshore. Other than that, we are looking for some big barracuda action, looking for something to target right in or next to vaca cut if weather is bad and also looking for some just plain "fun", doesn't matter what, just exciting lots of action, lots of species for the kiddos. Any help at all would be great appreciated. We have a many schedules to have to match so our trips will kinda be sporadic and unplanned, so hiring a captain really isn't an option unfortunately.