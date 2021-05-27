newsbreak-logo
Sacramento, CA

UCD students help run diabetes-care clinic

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 3 days ago

A team of UC Davis and CSUS students are running the Imani Clinic, a free clinic in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento that provides free endocrine/diabetes care. More than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and one in five do not know they have it, noted UC Davis student Rishi Sharma in a press release. More than 84 million Americans have “pre-diabetes,” a reversible condition, and four in five do not know that they have it. Furthermore, about 16% of Black adults have diabetes, much higher than white counterparts. This statistic is even more pronounced for Black women.

