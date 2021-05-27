Cancel
Books & Literature

Paris Lees On The Life-Changing Power Of Being Heard

By Paris Lee s
Vogue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve lost track of the number of people who’ve asked me if writing about my difficult childhood has been “cathartic”. That’s because, for the past seven years, I’ve been working on my debut book, What It Feels Like for a Girl – which is published today by Penguin. It’s a reasonable question, but I can’t help feeling that anyone asking it has never revisited their trauma in any great, literary detail, because I have and I can tell you it’s not remotely cathartic. It’s upsetting. Maddening. Interesting, even. But there is no release, just a constant poking at the wound, a reminder of the pain you’d learned to live with, to ignore. It was always there, though. They say a writer gets to live life twice, but there are some things one doesn’t want to live twice.

