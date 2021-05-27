Paris Lees On The Life-Changing Power Of Being Heard

It’s not exactly a cautionary tale, nor is it a particularly celebratory one. But from his catbird seat as second guitarist in Toccoa, Georgia alt-rock group Luxury, filmmaker Matt Hinton chose to examine the ’90s quartet’s truly unusual underdog history, which nearly ended tragically in a 1995 tour bus crash, wherein several in the entourage woke up in the hospital afterwards, some with broken necks. His now-widely released documentary, Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury, turned out to be a remarkably confident, deftly constructed document with a lot of heart and soul, much of it rooted in unguarded personal footage he’d amassed over the years. His subject—not to be confused with Howard Devoto’s ’80s U.K. outfit Luxuria—formed when four distinct personalities collided at North Georgia’s decidedly Christian Toccoa Falls College, and the movie nicely captures that unlikely genesis, when punk-minded bassist Chris Foley met hardcore-loving guitarist Jamey Bozeman and his pompadour-sporting sibling Lee Bozeman, who wowed the girls—not necessarily all the guys—with his poetic lyrics and aloof Morrissey croon. Heavy metal-schooled drummer Glenn Black completed the lineup, which quickly became notorious for its frenzied live shows, wherein Jamey often staggered off the axe-thrashing stage bloody. By the time the lads were snapped up by Christian-leaning imprint Tooth & Nail Records (even though none of Bozeman’s edgy poetry was even remotely proselytizing) for their landmark Amazing And Thankyou debut in 1995, they had already achieved cult stardom. But, as Paste’s own fearless leader Josh Jackson notes as one of Parallel Love’s cavalcade of talking heads, Luxury never quite achieved escape velocity.