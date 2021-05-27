Cancel
Next Sonic the Hedgehog game confirmed for Switch

By Brian Richards
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo close out today’s Sonic Central broadcast, SEGA teased the next entry in the series. A brief trailer was shown – and it was all CG. The name of the new project is not yet known, but it’s confirmed for Switch. We’ll be seeing it in 2022.

#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sega#Cg#Trailer#Today
