MILWAUKEE – After a successful vaccination clinic and ticket raffle during Game 3, the Milwaukee Health Department is teaming up with the Milwaukee Bucks again for Game 6. On Thursday, June 17, the Health Department’s vaccination team will be on-site in the plaza at Fiserv Forum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone who receives their vaccination will be eligible to enter to win two tickets to that night’s 7:30 p.m. playoff game.