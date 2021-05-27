newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

'Somber Harvest': Crops May Fail, Cattle Sold As The Northwest Descends Into Drought

klcc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Berg wades into her stunted wheat field. It’s so short and sparse, she doesn’t think the combine can even reach the wheat without eating rocks. “Combines don’t like dirt and rocks,” Berg says. “They get indigestion.”. Berg is a dryland wheat farmer in the sweeping Horse Heaven Hills of...

www.klcc.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Insurance#Dry Weather#Green Grass#Hot Weather#Department Of Ecology#Cascades#The Tri Cities#Mcbride Hereford#Irrigated Crops#Northwest Farmers#Drought Zones#Cattle Operators#Wheat#Forage#Native Grass Seeds#Farmer#Parched Ranch#Ranchers#Expensive Hay#Bone Dry Soil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Pullman, WAYakima Herald Republic

Apples thought to be lost or extinct rediscovered on Palouse

Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in Eastern Washington, including several on land near Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. Founded by Dave Benscoter, the Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Australian farmer counts the cost of mouse plague after drought

GILGANDRA, Australia (Reuters) - Australian farmer Norman Moeris lifts a protective tarpaulin covering his valuable grain harvest on a cool evening - only to reveal a seething mass of rodents. Moeris is among thousands of farmers in parts of New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria states dealing with an infestion...
Nebraska Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

Spotty rains delaying cover-crop harvest, bean planting for Nebraska cattle producer

An East Central Nebraska cattle producer says spotty rains and cool temperatures are delaying her operation from harvesting their cover crop and planting beans. Joan Ruskamp of Dodge tells Brownfield they planted 40 acres of triticale, a hybrid of wheat and rye, as a source of feed. “We’re always working with windows and we hope we have a window Sunday, Monday, Tuesday to get it windrowed and chopped and put up as a triticalage.”
Environmentwnax.com

North Dakota Cattle Producers Dealing With Severe Drought

This spring’s drought has hit North Dakota quite hard as 98 percent of the state is under the D1 to D4 drought categories. That’s according to North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson who says this is the worst drought hitting North Dakota surpassing the severe one seen four years ago.
Agriculturealtondailynews.com

Planting Continues Across illinois

Statewide rainfall was about a half inch above normal last week, but producers still found time to continue planting. An average of 3.7 days were suitable for fieldwork, and corn planting is now 90% complete, according to State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener. 80% of soybean acres have been planted with...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat slides on strong U.S. crop outlook, large global harvest

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for an eighth straight session on Wednesday and touched a six-week low on strong U.S. winter crop prospects and concerns about stiff export market competition as other Northern Hemisphere suppliers harvest crops, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 8 cents at $6.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.39-1/2 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 14. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 5-3/4 cents to $5.98-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release weekly export sales data early on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect small old-crop sales or some cancellations, while new-crop sales are expected to be between 200,000 and 600,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Indian farmers expect to harvest record wheat, rice crops this year

NEW DELHI, May 25 (Reuters) - India is expected to produce a record 108.75 million tonnes of wheat this year, the farm ministry said in its third forecast for the crop year to June 2021, marginally lower than its previous estimate of 109.24 million tonnes. Rice output in the world's...
Overton County, TNOverton County News

Beware of cutting height when harvesting cool season hay crops

Hay season has begun in Overton County. Many acres of winter wheat and ryegrass has already been harvested. Producers now are focusing on harvesting cool season grass hay such as fescue, timothy, and orchardgrass. Hay producers often overlook one key element that can ensure future growth and maintain establishment of these grasses: cutting height when harvesting.
Kansas Stateagrinews-pubs.com

Forecast: Kansas farmers will harvest bountiful wheat crop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers are expected to harvest a bountiful winter wheat crop this season, according to a government forecast released May 12. The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimated that the Kansas wheat crop will come in at 331 million bushels, up 18% from last year’s crop. It...
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

USDA crop progress: 9 of every 10 corn acres now planted

USDA’s latest crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through May 23, showed corn and soybean plantings are getting even closer to the finish line after farmers were able to make some additional headway in recent days. Today’s report also included a first look at spring wheat crop conditions and updates to winter wheat quality ratings and maturity.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Buckwheat, mustard crops get crop insurance, equipment lifts

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Minn-Dak Growers Ltd. — the region’s premier processors of buckwheat and mustard — has some good news for growers of both crops. First, company vice president and co-owner Jeremy Peterson said new counties have been added in 2021 for standard crop insurance for buckwheat production in North Dakota and Montana. That could still help producers with a late-season, drought-tolerant alternative crop into late June.
Cherokee County, OKTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: U.S. drought conditions bad for cattle

While there certainly has not been any shortage of rainfall in Cherokee County, drought conditions continue to be historically severe in other parts of the state and country. Recent USDA data confirms the situation is critical for the beef cattle industry. USDA reports current pasture and range conditions are some of the worst ever for May. Among the worst state conditions are Arizona, 90 percent poor to very poor; North Dakota, 75 percent; Utah, 71 percent; and New Mexico, 65 percent.
Agricultureagfax.com

Spring Crops Benefitted from May Rains, More Heat Needed – DTN

May’s chilly start wasn’t welcomed by many this spring. Cool soils slowed emergence, stymied pre-plant herbicides and took a toll on young crop stands. But by golly, cereal crops were happy. “It has been fantastic for winter cereals!” Dan Petker, a farmer from Ontario, Canada, enthused. “There are some phenomenal-looking...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Seeded crops in need of rain in late May

Rain is needed across most of Minnesota. The Land of 10,000 Lakes received only 10-50 percent of normal precipitation from April 10-May 10, according to the National Weather Service. In mid-May, topsoil moisture was rated 3 percent surplus, 53 percent adequate, and 44 percent short to very short. Subsoil moisture...
Agriculturesudrum.com

Impacts of severe drought on crop and livestock producers

Drought is the word of the day. Irrigation season is in fullÂ swing,Â and the crops need water now. Drought conditions for the area are at the D4 category. D4 is the worst droughtÂ category,Â and it means that we are in exceptional drought. This may equate to a shortened irrigation duration this summer.Â Â
Waitsburg, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

Winter and Spring Wheat crops threatened by drought

If you are feeling a bit uneasy about our intense sunshine and high temperatures, you are not alone. Plant communities are struggling as well. And while we can water lawns, gardens and orchards with hoses and sprinklers, dry land soft white wheat growers in our region rely on rain. With...