Kelly Marie Tran on “Raya," Internet Harassment, and Fandom

Kelly Marie Tran has been making a name for herself over the past several years, with her turn as the titular heroine in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon earning her acclaim from critics and love from fans. Of course, it was the Star Wars franchise that originally put the actress on Hollywood’s radar, as she played Resistance member Rose Tico in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. While the role unfortunately garnered toxic responses from some across the internet, many people fell in love with the character. And just recently, a fan and poet penned a sweet tribute to Rose that has me a little emotional.