Kelly Marie Tran on “Raya," Internet Harassment, and Fandom
Kelly Marie Tran is living proof of the power of representation. The actor’s two breakout roles — as Rose Tico in the latter two-thirds of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and, most recently, as Princess Raya in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon — provide much-needed Asian visibility in mainstream science fiction and fantasy media. Despite both genres pulling heavily from different Asian cultures, historically, Asian performers or characters in these films and shows are often portrayed in ways that don’t allow them to be fully fleshed out.www.teenvogue.com