Armed teacher stops kidnapping on Utah school playground

An armed teacher stopped a kidnapping when he used his firearm while confronting a man who grabbed a child playing on a playground on Tuesday, according to authorities. “An employee was watching the kids from the inside and observed the suspect walk up to this 11-year-old girl [on the playground] and put his hands on her in an attempt to take her,” said Lt. Brian Eynon of the Ogden City Police Department, according to ABC 4. “He ran outside, the employee did, and confronted the suspect. At that same time, the girl had the ability to pull away from the suspect.”