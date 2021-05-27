1,000 Arrests and Hundreds of Weapons Seized in County Lines Drug Ring Raids

Last night at approximately 7:43, Indiana State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 108 S. Cross Street in Francisco after Joseph Davis, 48, allegedly pointed a firearm at his wife and threatened his two children. Both children and his wife fled the residence and ran to a neighbor’s house to wait for police. Moments later, Davis walked to the neighbor’s house and kicked in the front door, but his wife fled on foot and his two children were hiding. Davis fled the area in his Toyota pickup truck when he heard police sirens. Approximately 15 minutes later, Princeton Police located Davis driving his Toyota pickup truck south on CR 850 East near CR 300 South. Princeton Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but Davis refused and continued driving south at approximately 10-15 mph. Davis eventually turned west onto CR 450 South and continued to drive at a slow speed. Davis eventually stopped after seeing tire deflation devices being deployed by Indiana State Police at CR 750 South. Davis was arrested without further incident. Troopers did locate a loaded .38 caliber revolver inside the pickup truck. Davis is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.