Law Enforcement

1,000 Arrests and Hundreds of Weapons Seized in County Lines Drug Ring Raids

By Victoria Friedman
Big Hollywood
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s law enforcement coordination body revealed that police made over 1,000 arrests and seized nearly 300 weapons during operations targeting so-called county lines drug dealing networks last week. The National Police Chiefs’ Council said on Thursday that forces had conducted joint, intensive, multiple raids between the 17th and 23rd...

www.breitbart.com
