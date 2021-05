Vanessa Bryant delivered a beautiful and emotional speech as Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15. She spoke in her late husband's honor, remembering the life and legacy of the Lakers athlete after his tragic death last year. Supported on stage by Michael Jordan, Vanessa made a point to thank Kobe's fans, teammates, family, and competition, but she ultimately sent the majority of her gratitude to Kobe himself.