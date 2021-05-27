newsbreak-logo
Watch Gael García Bernal Fight Against Time in Full-Length Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Old

Cover picture for the articleTime is anything but a construct in M. Night Shyamalan's newest film. A full-length trailer for the famed horror director's latest project, Old, dropped on Thursday, giving a more intense glimpse at the story of a group of people who vacation on a desolate island only to soon find themselves aging at a rapid pace.

