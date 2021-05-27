newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Atlanta Falcons offered a first-round pick for Julio Jones, trade could happen next week

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMmFy_0aDZcfzK00

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons just recently took to the media to indicate that he will not be back with the team for an 11th season .

This was the culmination of weeks of rumors suggesting that the future first ballot Hall of Famer could in fact be traded during the offseason.

Since then, rumors have persisted that Jones would prefer to be moved to either the Tennessee Titans or New England Patriots. Meanwhile the Falcons’ NFC rivals in that of the San Francisco 49ers are said to be interested .

According to this note from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Atlanta has discussed several trade offers presented from other teams. That reportedly includes an offer for a first-round pick . Russini also noted that a trade to the aforementioned Titans seems to be a longshot. That could change the dynamics to an extent.

What is Julio Jones’ value in a trade?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFkiK_0aDZcfzK00
Sep 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) scores the game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The note that an unnamed team offered Atlanta a first-round pick is pretty astonishing. He’s about to enter his Age-33 season, missed seven games to a hamstring injury last season and will count $15 million against the cap for an acquiring team in 2021.

Sure Jones has a track record of success. In fact, he’s been among the best receivers in modern NFL history since entering the league as a first-round pick back in 2011. That span has seen Jones average 85 receptions for nearly 1,300 yards in 10 seasons.

Even then, any team picking Jones up would be betting that injuries have not caught up with him and he can somehow buck the trend that suggests his age will lead to natural regression on the football field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vvm3_0aDZcfzK00
Also Read:
NFL trade rumors: Latest updates and information for 2021 offseason

As for a team reportedly offering up a first-round pick for Julio Jones, that would seem to suggest the 49ers are no longer a realistic option. They moved two future first-round selections (2022 and 2023) in a trade up with the Miami Dolphins for the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft ( Trey Lance ).

There’s no reason to believe general manager John Lynch and Co. would be willing to part with a 2024 first rounder for Jones. There’s also no reason to believe Atlanta would take a draft pick that far down the road in a trade for Jones.

I also have a hard time believing that the Patriots would offer up a top-32 selection for the veteran receiver. They are squarely stuck between bottom-tier playoff contention and a complete rebuild after selecting Mac Jones No. 15 overall in April. While Bill Belichick is the second-oldest coach in the NFL, he’s not in position to risk New England’s long-term viability for a short-term fix that likely wouldn’t help the team ascend to championship contention.

In reality, this report could be an example of the Falcons leaking information to the media in order up the ante in trade talks. Specifically, throwing out an unrealistic trade offer in hopes that other teams offer more.

Right now, the going rate in a Julio Jones trade seems to be a second-round pick and change. It’s unrealistic to believe that the Falcons will land a first-rounder.

In any event, expect something to be finalized within the next week or so.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianna Russini
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#49ers#Titans#The Atlanta Falcons#Nfc#Espn#The Philadelphia Eagles#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Nba#John Lynch And Co#Ga#Nfl Trade Rumors#Championship Contention#Modern Nfl History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Related
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) is congratulated on his 8-yard touchdown reception from Matt Ryan (not pictured) by wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports. Could...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Report: Peter King says “60-40 Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day”

Peter King of NBC Sports is one of the most plugged-in national reports the NFL media has. When he speaks, people tend to listen. He has been harping on the sense he gets from the Falcons about trading away Julio Jones, and in his latest Football Morning in America column, King said, “I’d call it 60-40 that Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day.”
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said he was still learning how to call HC Bruce Arians‘ system midway through the 2020 season. “Midway through the year, I was still trying to figure out how to call the plays,” Brady said, via HODINKEE Radio. “I just read [the plays] off my wristband and tried to visualize what was going to happen. It’s like learning a completely new language. You’ve spoken English for 20 years and someone goes, ‘Hey man, let’s speak some Spanish.’ And you are like, ‘Huh? That makes no sense to my brain.’”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Julio Jones #11, Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former college football player falls victim to NFL tryout hoax

An unfortunate story out of the world of football this weekend. Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant has shared on social media that he showed up to the Atlanta Falcons camp on Wednesday expecting to try out only to find out he had fallen victim to a hoax. “I...
NFLPosted by
92.9 The Game

Who will be in Atlanta longer: Freddie or Julio?

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones have both been in the news recently and for, somewhat, the same reason: their contract situations. Who is more likely to be with their respective team in 2022?
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule Breakdown: Ranking Every Game by Difficulty

Week 6 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely the toughest opponent any team will face all season; and for the Eagles that is no different. While the Eagles have the luxury of facing the Bucs at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles fans can be even more brutal than the fans of their opponents in the face of on-field struggles. This is specifically a tough matchup for Hurts, who will likely be asked to face off against a defense that managed to shut down former MVP Patrick Mahomes on football’s biggest stage.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Top Dynasty WR Rankings for the 2021 NFL season

As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to run as we move closer to the NFL season, here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for 2021. As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to fire up for the 2021 season, differentiating between the elite players at each position can come down to the slimmest of margins. While factors such as age, production, and the supporting cast all play their part, we are here to help you disentangle all of that and make an informed decision. Here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for the 2021 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons add DT Olive Sagapolu after rookie minicamp

The Falcons invited five tryout players to rookie minicamp, and one of them has turned that opportunity into a roster spot. As you may have seen yesterday, Atlanta added veteran Olive Sagapolu to the roster, giving them one more interesting player in a deep and intriguing defensive tackle group. Sagapolu...