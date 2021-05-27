Cancel
New Orleans, LA

OPINION: Tommy: This New Orleans couple has been victimized over and over

By Tommy Tucker WWL First News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are times when it’s hard to believe what you’re hearing. When you hear stories of vehicles being broken into over and over and over again. Tales of a couple having their guns locked and loaded on their respective nightstands before they go to bed at night. And how about hearing shots in the middle of the night while you’re IN bed then proceeding to grab your gun and take safe position behind a wall in your home? Then, after its all over, you review the video and realize a police officer has been shot in front of your house.

