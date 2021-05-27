American Fighter: Perhaps the Last of its Kind?

For 39 years now and with a pugilistic license that has given him great returns over almost four decades, Sylvester Stallone surprised with a new film franchise that although he sees his roots in drama grow, he was drifting more and more towards action . Thus, John Rambo, the Vietnam veteran who suffers such a bad reception when he returns to his country in Cornered (First Blood, 1982) became one of the great icons of action cinema of the 80s, along with others such as John McLane or other characters played by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator, Predator) or Jean Claude Van Damme (Kickboxer, Bloody Contact. ). It is precisely this golden age of action that is currently being commemorated in Call of Duty: Warzone with the Action Heroes of the 80s event, with the characters of Stallone and Bruce Willis -unreleased in video games since Die Hard Trilogy (PS One, 1996), but we will remember all the appearances of the character played by the first of them, whose last film is Rambo: Last Blood, with which it seems that Stallone has definitively shelved his career.