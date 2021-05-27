American Fighter: Perhaps the Last of its Kind?
There's a weird cold chill in the MMA world that bothers me. Over the past month, several TV programs like Law & Order: SVU, where because a crime suspect was an MMA practitioner, the assumption was drawn that the suspect is dangerous and has a violent temper. Though a far cry from when masters of martial arts characters on TV were respected for following a code of ethics and fight only when it was needed, this profiling of MMA athletes is still rather odious.blackbeltmag.com