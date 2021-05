NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Revolver Gallery owner Ron Rivlin placed the winning bid for Warhol's enigmatic Untitled (Self-Portrait), which the artist created in 1985 on the Amiga 1000 computer. The digital piece will be added to the gallery's collection, which Rivlin founded in 2012 with an ambition to assemble the largest collection of Warhol's artwork. Rivlin's decision to purchase the work is a tribute to Revolver Gallery's willingness to embrace the digital art revolution, from which Andy Warhol is not excluded. As the art world evolves and NFTs offer artists a new way to sell their work, Revolver Gallery, which deals exclusively in Warhol's work, strives to keep up with the times. Rivlin had this to say about the acquisition: