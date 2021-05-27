newsbreak-logo
The Kardashian-Jenners, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More to Appear on Celebrity IOU

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Drew and Jonathan Scott—a.k.a. the Property Brothers—helped stars like Viola Davis and Jonathan’s girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, renovate spaces for their loved ones on Celebrity IOU. The twins learned which A-listers are serious about design, and even told AD at the time that Brad Pitt, in particular, “not only walks the walk, but talks the talk,” and that Melissa McCarthy has great taste in finishes.

