Not her problem. Jennifer Garner’s reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating rumors was revealed, and she wants to part of the “circus” that is Bennifer. A source told E! News on Tuesday, May 11, that Garner isn’t concerned with her ex-husband’s rumored relationship with his ex-fiancée. “[She] doesn’t want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way,” the insider said. “She’s trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben’s love life. Her focus is always on the kids’ happiness and Ben being a good father.”