Stories From the Making of DMX’s ‘Exodus,’ Told by Swizz Beatz

By Jessica McKinney
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a little over a month since DMX, whom Swizz Beatz affectionately refers to as his brother, passed away. And now, Swizz is only days away from presenting the late rapper’s eighth studio album, Exodus, to the world. As you can imagine, the process of planning a rollout for his close friend and collaborator has been an emotional experience.

