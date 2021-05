If you thought the person in front of you at Starbucks asked for an intricate latte, just wait until you hear what a frap-lover named Edward ordered. The now-viral drink request took the internet by storm after a former employee shared an image on social media of the 13-ingredient Frappuccino order he took. Starbucks fans all over were stunned by the $14 drink, and were even more interested to learn that this new "secret drink" can actually be created behind the counter! The drizzled, whipped up, iced, crunched Venti Caramel Crunch Frappe with five bananas, seven pumps of dark caramel sauce, and one pump honey blend is not for the faint of heart, as it's both very sweet and pretty caffeinated.