Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating back in 2015 before getting engaged last October. Naturally, the next move for the 51-year-old No Doubt frontwoman and 44-year-old country singer would be to have a baby together. Stafani already has three from her ex, Gavin Rossdale, but could she be having one more? With so many rumors surfacing, let’s look into a few Gossip Cop has reported on.