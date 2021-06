The market is sizzling for home sellers, and wants to raise taxes on long-term capital gains for people with incomes above $1 million. These two facts make it a good time to focus on the cherished tax break known as the home-sellers’ exemption, both to see how it applies now and how Mr. Biden’s proposals would affect it. Although his proposals explicitly preserve this exemption, some homeowners with large gains would likely owe more if it is enacted.