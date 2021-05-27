newsbreak-logo
Beauty of the Netherlands in the Springtime Captured in Breathtaking Photos

By Jessica Stewart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandscape photographer Albert Dros continues to make good use of his time while curbing his international travel. As with most people, Dros has been forced to stay close to home this year, but that hasn't slowed his creativity. His latest portfolio is an homage to the beauty of springtime in the Netherlands. By showing off his home country, Dros reminds us that sometimes the best photographs don't require traveling very far.

