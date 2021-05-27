Yankees place Luke Voit and Corey Kluber on IL, recall Estevan Florial and Albert Abreu

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: As noted here yesterday, the Yankees revealed their minor league team assignments for Triple-A Scranton, Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa, which will all begin play on Tuesday. One name who everyone was searching for the lists was No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez, who will instead begin 2021 in extended spring training. As Yankees player development director Kevin Reese noted back in March, the 18-year-old is incredibly talented but has yet to play a single game stateside. Since he was robbed of Rookie ball in 2020 by the pandemic, that seems to be the most likely eventual destination. Give him time. Let him cook.