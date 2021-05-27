newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees place Luke Voit and Corey Kluber on IL, recall Estevan Florial and Albert Abreu

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was a bad day for the Yankees, and it didn’t even involve a loss on the field. The game was rained out, forcing a doubleheader today, and worse, the team had to announce long-term injuries for both Corey Kluber and Luke Voit. Fresh off his no-hitter, Kluber will now probably be out at least eight weeks due to a right shoulder strain, and Voit’s Grade 2 oblique strain will likely keep him out of the lineup for more than a month.

www.pinstripealley.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Estevan Florial
Person
Michael King
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Deivi García
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#Go Game#Voit S Grade#The Blue Jays#Double A Somerset#Twitter#Il#The Game#Skipper Aaron Boone#Detroit#27th Man#Field#Surgery#A Ball#Roster Moves#Scranton Shuttle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Game 38: Urshela saves the day

Just when you thought this one was shaping up to be an ugly loss, Gio Urshela said: not so fast. His pinch hit three-run homer in the seventh gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead that the bullpen preserved. The win improves the Yankees to 21-17 on the season. Really nice...
MLB920espnnewjersey.com

A Yankees’ MLB Rival Is Moving To New York

Some of the New York Yankees road trips just got a lot shorter. The "Toronto" Blue Jays who have been playing their home games in its spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida will shuffle off to Buffalo. The Blue Jays have been able to play in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic hit so now they return to their home from last season, Sahlen Field in beautiful downtown Buffalo New York starting June 1st.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Corey Kluber: Earns 100th career win

Kluber (2-2) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out 10 in eight scoreless innings to earn the win against the Tigers on Sunday. Kluber had his best outing of the season Sunday and struck out a season-high 10 batters en route to the 100th win of his career. The right-hander got off to a lackluster start this year but has allowed just one run in 14.2 innings in his last two appearances. Kluber tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Nationals on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Returns to Triple-A

Abreu was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The 25-year-old was promoted Wednesday but didn't pitch during his brief time in the majors. Abreu gave up one run over two innings during his previous stint with the big-league club this season.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Corey Kluber rewarded for flashing Cy Young form

Put another notch in the win column for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. His gamble on right-hander Corey Kluber appears to be paying off. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. Kluber, the two-time Cy Young Award...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/3/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: As noted here yesterday, the Yankees revealed their minor league team assignments for Triple-A Scranton, Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa, which will all begin play on Tuesday. One name who everyone was searching for the lists was No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez, who will instead begin 2021 in extended spring training. As Yankees player development director Kevin Reese noted back in March, the 18-year-old is incredibly talented but has yet to play a single game stateside. Since he was robbed of Rookie ball in 2020 by the pandemic, that seems to be the most likely eventual destination. Give him time. Let him cook.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Corey Kluber faces Max Scherzer in Yanks-Nats matchup

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber continues his attempt at a career renaissance when the three-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner toes the rubber against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer on Saturday afternoon. Kluber (2-2, 3.03 ERA), arrived in New York on a one-year, $11 million deal two...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Takeaways from the Yankees sweep of the Tigers

The New York Yankees went into the finale of the Tigers series yesterday hoping for a sweep, and they got it with only 3 hits and a second no homer game. Corey Kluber was nothing short of outstanding. To be absolutely fair so was the Tiger’s starter Jose Urena who at one point put down 14 Yankees in a row. But someone had to lose at it was Urena. The Yankees are now 14-14 on the season.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Max Scherzer dominates, but Yankees hang around to win in extras

NEW YORK — The Yankees were not going out without a fight. They won game two of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals, 4-3, Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the 11th inning, more than six hours after the first pitch was originally scheduled. And it was Gleyber Torres who came away with the walk-off hit in the eleventh hour.
MLBRegister Citizen

N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Luke Voit grounds out to third base, Maikel Franco to Trey Mancini. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Gary Sanchez pops out to second base to Pat Valaika. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Orioles 0. Orioles first....
MLBSportsGrid

Yankees Activate 1B Luke Voit From 10-Day IL

The New York Yankees have announced that they’ve activated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. The five-year veteran missed the start of the season after opting for surgery in March to repair a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. Had he tried to play through the pain, he...
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees recall Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton, option Albert Abreu

Prior to Friday’s game against the Nationals, the Yankees recalled third baseman/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned right-hander Albert Abreu to Triple-A. The move to recall Andújar comes after third baseman Gio Urshela exited Thursday’s 7-4 loss to the Astros with a knee injury sustained on a diving...
MLBMLB

Bryant, Kluber named Players of the Week

All-Star third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs has been chosen the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and All-Star starting pitcher Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Blank Tigers 2-0, Kluber’s 100th Win And Yanks First Sweep

The New York Yankees blanked the Detroit Tigers 2-0 at Yankee Stadium Yesterday. A day after Jameson Taillon’s first win in exactly two years, Corey Kluber combined on a two-hitter that helped New York complete its first series sweep this season and get back to .500 for the first time since the Yankees were 5-5. Kluber’s most dominant performance since 2018 earned him his 100th career win. He allowed two hits in eight innings, walked one and struck out 10, throwing 74 of 103 pitches for strikes.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.