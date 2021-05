NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- RYAH Group, Inc.'s (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, RYAH Medtech Inc. ("RYAH Medtech"), announces it has completed initial shipment of its proprietary Smart Dose-Measuring inhalers for use in a pilot study conducted by CLINN medical center in Milan, Italy. CLINN, the first and only cannabis-specialized clinic in Italy, named the best cannabis clinic in Europe by CanEx, is launching an observation study using RYAH devices in order to collect accurate patient feedback on consumption of cannabis strains available on the Italian market (Bedrocan from the Netherlands, Aurora from Canada and FM2 from Italy's national military production).