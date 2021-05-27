Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne. * From late tonight to early Monday afternoon. * At 7:16 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.1 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 31.4 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying farmland and other rural land floods. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Highway 152 floods 0.75 miles west of La Cygne. If Middle Creek is also flooding Highway 152, the only route into or out of La Cygne will be the County Road, or 4th Street, leading north from La Cygne. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River La Cygne 25.0 23.1 Thu 7pm 24.5 31.2 30.7