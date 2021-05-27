Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sneak Peek: Can Jet Keep the Wheatley Sting on Track? (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) about to lose his chance to catch mobster Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) because of bad reception in the subway? That’s not exactly the problem during the NYPD’s sting in the May 27 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, but it’s close, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

www.tvinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Mcdermott
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Sting
Person
Tamara Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Nypd#Subway#Watch Tv#Track#Nypd#Tv Insider#Covid#Tech Jet Slootmaekers#Nbc#Mobster Richard Wheatley#Video#Deep Fake Videos#Exclusive#10 9c#Confidential Informant#Detective Elliot Stabler#Law#Sergeant Ayanna Bell#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Law And Order: Organized Crime Has Me Worried About SVU's Benson In The Finale

Warning: major spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, called "Everybody Takes A Beating Sometime." The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime is already nearly at an end, and "Everybody Takes A Beating Sometime" saw Stabler and the rest of the unit capture Wheatley and others in his circle, including his two kids. It would have been a twist worth celebrating, if only there wasn't one full episode left and therefore plenty of time for Wheatley to strike back and things to go horribly wrong. But it's not actually an Organized Crime character that I'm worried about in the finale. No, I'm getting nervous for Law & Order: SVU's Benson.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season -1 Episode 7 Online

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7, Stabler puts a plan into action in the hopes of finally arresting Richard Wheatley for a series of crimes. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7 involves Stabler's intensified attempts to catch Wheatley. Stabler and Bell put a...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 E07 Preview: Another Plot Twist?

While we're never one to count Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) out, the walls around him are getting awfully close heading into this week's episode of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime. Deceived by Wheatley and ordering the hit on Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor) is now cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, Dana (Christina Marie Karis) plays good daughter and rival sister by tipping off her dad and brother that Gina (Charlotte Sullivan) has been riding undercover- a problem that hit way too close to home and one Wheatley makes sure Richie (Nick Creegan) takes care of personally. And then there's that ace that Stabler played before the last episode wrapped that looks to be coming into play in a big way- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Everybody Takes a Beating Sometime." And yet, Wheatley's teasing of a "plot twist" has us a bit concerned…
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Fans Believe Dead Character Tied to Stabler Is Still Alive

While much of the attention around Law & Order: Organized Crime has centered on Det. Elliot Stabler's return to the franchise, the series has introduced a few fascinating original characters, including Gina Cappelletti. The character, played by Chicago Fire veteran Charlotte Sullivan, worked as a double agent on the show, helping the Organized Crime Control Bureau's investigation into Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) from the inside. In Thursday's episode, titled "I Got This Rat," the audience learned more about Gina, but so did Wheatley. In the end, it looked like she was dead, but a handful of fans think there could be more from Gina.
TV Seriesmaryvilleforum.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Finale: Dylan McDermott Promises a ‘Cat-and-Mouse Game’

It’s the showdown eight episodes in the making: On Thursday, we learn if Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) can bring down his nemesis, Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott, above). The suave CEO of a digital drug company is also the brutal boss of an underground cartel and the man who arranged the car bomb that killed Stabler’s wife, launching the latest L&O spinoff, Organized Crime.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Law And Order: Organized Crime's Crossovers With SVU Were The Best Parts Of Season 1

Spoilers ahead for the Season 1 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC, called "Forget It, Jake; It's Chinatown." The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime came to an end with a finale that delivered justice for Kathy Stabler, set Richard Wheatley up for a potentially long stay behind bars (although potentially not, knowing Wheatley), nearly killed off Angela Wheatley, and brought over Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson from Law & Order: SVU for one final crossover of the 2020-2021 TV season. And Benson turning up to support Stabler brought me to the realization that the Organized Crime crossovers with SVU were the best parts of Season 1.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Is Elliot Stabler Actor Chris Meloni Returning After Season One Finale?

The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” finale is almost here, and audiences have one big question. Is Elliot Stabler actor Christopher Meloni in it for the long haul? The legendary figure of the “Law & Order” universe returned this year after a 10-year hiatus from the franchise. And fans will be relieved to learn that, at present, it definitely looks like Elliot Stabler plans on sticking around.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Actor Opens Up About Joining the Series

Straight out of UNC’s School of the Arts, Ainsley Seiger has already become one of the newest Law & Order iteration‘s most beloved characters. Focusing on music and theatre (see: musical theatre) for her schooling, young Ainsley Seiger definitely did not foresee her first role post-college being in one of the biggest television franchises of all time. And she’s beyond grateful, shocked, and ecstatic.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime Finale Recap: The Hits Just Keep on Coming

Richard Wheatley, I know you’ll understand me when I say: Girl, you are a Hot Mess. Your son wants you dead. You nearly died in the Law & Order: Organized Crime finale. You’re a guest of the Metropolitan Correctional Center. And even though you have the upper hand at the end of the show’s Season 1 finale… it’s a tenuous grip, at best.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Crossover With 'Organized Crime' Features Beloved Radio Host in Guest Role

New York radio host Elvis Duran makes a guest appearance in Thursday night's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which also acts as the first part of another crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Duran is not the only guest star either, as Tamara Tunie is back as medical examiner Melina Warner. Tunie also appeared on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Thursday, where she called Duran the "best dead body" she's ever worked with.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Wheatley Threatens the 'One True Love' of Stabler's Life Before Season Finale

The penultimate episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 ended on a heart-stopping moment, when Richard Wheatley, Angela Wheatley, and Det. Elliot Stabler were all in the same room again. This time, that room was a prison cell, and Wheatley revealed he knows of someone else special in Stabler's life. Stabler and the Organized Crime Control Bureau did arrest his arch-nemesis, but that success did not come without a cost though, as the team learned Det. Gina Cappelletti was really dead.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Universal TV Settles With Axed ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Co-EP Craig Gore

EXECUTIVE: Fired Law & Order: Organized Crime co-executive producer Craig Gore and Universal Television have made a deal behind closed doors. Over a year after Chicago P.D. alum Gore was unceremoniously cut loose from his perch at Dick Wolf’s latest spinoff over racially charged social media posts in the days following the murder of George Floyd, the studio has agreed to pay the producer a mid-range six figure sum, we hear. Emerging out of the arbitration clause in his contract that Gore sought in court last fall, the confidential agreement effectively wipes up a potentially messy situation for all parties.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s finale, what is there to know about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2? There are more episodes of the Christopher Meloni series coming, and we’re happy to share the most-recent insight within this article. For starters, Organized Crime is coming back for more. While the ratings have...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Law & Order: Organized Crime promised a more enlightened take on the police procedural, but it closed out Season 1 with more of the same

"The series premiere, 'What Happens In Puglia,' briefly gave cause for optimism that Organized Crime wouldn’t just be 'business as usual,' that the writers and producers behind this show and others like it might actually want to engage in a meaningful discussion about police reform (abolition is a bridge too far for this genre) and the role that pop culture has played in unquestioningly valorizing the police," says Danette Chavez. "But it wasn’t long before Organized Crime fell into the established rhythms of the crime procedural, and its lead character was once again shielded from reproach. Stabler’s killed six people on the job, literally quit because he didn’t want to 'jump through hoops' of accountability, and has an Internal Affairs file so large that Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) only had time to skim it for the 'lowlights.' Now he’s part of yet another elite team, the Organized Crime Control Bureau, and has yet another supportive partner whose last name starts with a B (Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell). The character’s popularity aside, it was a gamble to bring back Stabler at a time when real-life calls for reform and responsibility have only grown in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the hundreds of other fatal shootings by police in the last year." Chavez adds: "Organized Crime premiered as police accountability and reform permeated the national conversation, with a rogue cop character and its own raison d’être in need of an overhaul. Wolf and his team hinted at a new, more enlightened Elliot Stabler, one who understood he couldn’t go off half-cocked all the time. Of course, Elliot immediately and repeatedly lost his cool in the premiere, but gained some semblance of control as the season went on. The show also attempted to engage with the larger cultural conversation by positioning Bell as a counterpoint to Stabler—a level-headed cop who knew much more about injustice than Elliot ever will. Art imitated life as the show tried to use Black people in high-ranking roles (Bell’s OC character and Barnes’ SVU character) to deflect criticism about the deep-seated racism in the legal system. But, just as Stabler is wont to do, Organized Crime stumbled upon its more resonant points."