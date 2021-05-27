Phillipsburg Man Nabbed With 100 Heroin Bags, Crack, Handgun With Hollow Point Bullets: Report

Warren County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Phillipsburg man pulled over for violations Monday attempted to flee from officers and was later arrested for having heroin, crack and a gun loaded with hollow point bullets, reports say.

Tyrrek Cook is facing charges of third-degree possession of CDS and third-degree possession with intent to distribute as well as several weapons offenses after a K-9 search by Pohatcong Police turned up 100 heroin packets, 29 heroin bags, $681 and the illegal handgun, LehighValleyLive reports citing the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cook was being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility, the report says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.