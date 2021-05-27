newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phillipsburg, NJ

Phillipsburg Man Nabbed With 100 Heroin Bags, Crack, Handgun With Hollow Point Bullets: Report

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDUdh_0aDZbCca00
Warren County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Phillipsburg man pulled over for violations Monday attempted to flee from officers and was later arrested for having heroin, crack and a gun loaded with hollow point bullets, reports say.

Tyrrek Cook is facing charges of third-degree possession of CDS and third-degree possession with intent to distribute as well as several weapons offenses after a K-9 search by Pohatcong Police turned up 100 heroin packets, 29 heroin bags, $681 and the illegal handgun, LehighValleyLive reports citing the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cook was being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility, the report says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
102K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillipsburg, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Gun Possession#Guns#County Police#Pohatcong Police#Lehighvalleylive#Hollow Point Bullets#Man#Crack#Bags#Third Degree Possession#Weapons#Violations#Cds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Mahwah, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Mahwah Motel Sex Assault: NY Man Beat, Threatened Captive Victim, Prosecutor Says

A New York State man was jailed after surrendering to police for sexually assaulting, restraining and threatening a victim at a Mahwah hotel, authorities said. Gustavo R. Gonzalez, 24, of Middletown, NY committed an assault in his in his vehicle, then sexually assaulted and restrained the victim at the hotel while armed with an undisclosed weapon last Tuesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Driver Dead In Fiery Bucks County Nursing Home Crash

A female driver died in a fiery crash at a Bucks County nursing home Monday morning, fire officials said. The woman was trapped inside of the vehicle that had struck the stone porch area of the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center on Manor Avenue when Langhorne Middletown Fire Chief Frank Farry arrived at the scene just after 8 a.m., he said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Fatally Shot While Sitting In Parked Vehicle On Residential Long Island Street

An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting overnight on a residential Long Island street. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, May 30 in West Babylon. Daniel Smith, age 32, of Roosevelt, sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on Schenectady Avenue, just south of Essex Street, when he was struck by multiple gunshots fired from outside the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man, 45, Admits Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Runaway Girl, Prosecutor Says

A 45-year-old man from Monmouth County has admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old runaway, authorities said. Elias Juarez-Hernandez of Freehold Borough, pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the girl after offering her a ride outside a 7-Eleven store. Juarez-Hernandez was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, according...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Elizabeth Woman, 34, Found Dead In Hoboken Parking Garage ID'd

An autopsy will officially determine how an Elizabeth woman whose body was found in a Hoboken parking garage over the Memorial Day weekend died, authorities said Monday. City police called to the Hudson Street garage on Second Street on a report of an unresponsive woman shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday found found the body of Jazzlyn Teron, 34, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

'Shelter-In-Place' Lifted After Gloucester SWAT Team Called to 5-Hour Deptford Home Standoff

A five-hour standoff with a Gloucester County SWAT team and other law enforcement ended peacefully, authorities said. Residents were ordered to "shelter-in-place," reports said. The county Sheriff's Department and Deptford Township police barricaded several blocks. The unspecified incident involving the occupant of a home alarmed residents near Hurffville Road. There...
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

City Man Shot Dead Outside Paterson Shopping Center

Small minds will often wonder when someone is shot and killed in an inner city whether that person somehow had something to do with his or her own death. A chorus of voices rose this weekend, however, after word spread that the man known as “Rei” -- Ravel Trejo -- had been gunned down outside a city shopping center.
Levittown, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Local Man Threatens Employee With Knife After Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

A man has been accused of threatening an employee at a Long Island 7-Eleven after being confronted for stealing from the store, according to police. At around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Christopher Meyer, age 50, walked into a 7/11 store in Levittown, located at 151 Jerusalem Ave., where he picked up two large boxes of beer and walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them, Nassau County Police said.
Paramus, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Mini-Van Slams Into Route 17 Gas Station

A minivan slammed into the front of a busy gas station mini-mart on Route 17 in Paramus. Paramus EMS took one victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered serious following the multi-vehicle crash, responders said. No other injuries were reported. Borough firefighters and a Paramus Police...