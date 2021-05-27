newsbreak-logo
Golf

Elite Expeditions: Golden State Golf Retreat

Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean And Dylan head out to the west coast to play three scenic tracks in the heart of the Bay Area. Who will win the three-day match at Pasatiempo Golf Course, Half Moon Bay and Presidio Golf Course.

Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

MSHSAA State Golf Day 1

Day one of two at the MSHSAA Golf Championships is in the books. In Class 1 Orrick’s Dylan Comstock is tied for the lead with a round of 73. Comstock was medalist in this year’s Chillicothe Invitational. Area golfers in Class 1 after the first day includes Jerret Courtney of...
Golfruralradio.com

Boys State Golf starts Tuesday

The 2021 NSAA Boys State Golf Championships will be held Tuesday and Wednesday across the state as the high school sports season officially comes to a close. The Class B Tournamant is taking place at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Ogallala, McCook, and Alliance qualified their teams from the B-4 District. Here’s a rundown of area players who are competing.
Iola, KSIola Register

Holloway earns state golf bid

INDEPENDENCE — Iola High’s Chris Holloway will cap his freshman year on the golf course with a trip to the state tournament. Holloway qualified via his sixth-place finish Monday at the Class 4A Regional Tournament hosted by the Independence Country Club. Holloway carded an 88, 10 strokes behind individual champion...
Carmel, INreadthereporter.com

Golf: Golden Eagles set school record at Woodland

The Guerin Catholic boys golf team won the Woodland Invitational on Wednesday, setting a new record in the process. The No. 1-ranked Golden Eagles scored a 281, which is a new school record for an 18-hole event. Guerin accomplished this over a loaded field: Carmel was the runner-up with a 297, followed by Westfield 306 and Brebeuf Jesuit 326.
Itawamba County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

IAHS golf finishes sixth at state

Itawamba Agricultural High School's boys golf team competed in the 4A state tournament May 3-4 at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Moss Point on the gulf coast. IAHS shot a team score of 343 on day one to sit in fifth place with 18 holes left to play. The team shot a 350 on day two to finish the event in sixth.
North Platte, NEhuskeradio.com

DISTRICT GOLF: Area State Golf Qualifiers

Many area athletes and a few teams qualified for the State Golf Meets next week, as district tournaments were held on Monday in the rain. North Platte Saint Pat’s led the way, winning the D-4 District at Loomis including taking first and second individually. Paxton also qualified as a team in the D5 meet and North Platte, Sutherland, Sandhills-Thedford and Mullen all had individual qualifiers for state next week.
Carthage, TXpanolawatchman.com

Golf: Carthage competes at state tournament

Playing at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Carthage finished 11th with a 517 team total. Argyle won the team title with a 442, and Jaxon Donaldson of Wimberley was the top individual finisher with a 101. The second round was cut short due to inclement weather. Ethan Wolfe had...
Golfeastcentraliowanews.com

Golf team advances to state

Linn-Mar senior Tatum Depuydt cleared the field by five strokes to earn medalist honors at the Class 4A, Region 4 meet held Monday, May 24 at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville. Depuydt shot a one-under par 70 to lead Linn-Mar to a second-place team finish and a state berth.
Tennisboulder-monitor.com

Tickets punched; on to State for golf and tennis

It was a great week for Panther sports. All three squads shone in post-season play, paving the way to Divisionals this week for track and field and State for golf and tennis. The golf team has had a great first year under the direction of Head Coach Anna DeMars — and for the first time in school history, the boys’ team brought home a Divisional trophy. Another first: The Lady Panthers have an individual divisional champion. Celi Chapman took the trophy at Bigfork with a score of 82; her closest competition came in 95.
Golfkggfradio.com

Nado Golf Headed to State

The Field Kindley golf team takes second place at the Regional Tournament and is head to state. The weather was all over the place during the tournament in Independence, it started out cloudy and then the sun came out to make it hot and humid. The course was wet and soggy. Through the first 9 holes, Coffeyville was tied for 3rd, one shot off the 2nd place team.
Golfkciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Girls Golf Finishes in Regional Finals

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls golf team saw their season come to an end Monday in the class 2A regional final tournament at West Liberty. The Golden Hawks were third of four competing teams with their score of 442, their best 18 hole team score of the season. Williamsburg won the tournament with a 370, and Anamosa took the other state qualifying spot with a 416. Mid-Prairie was led by Gabi Robertson with her career best round of 106. Other scores for the Golden Hawks included Madelyn Bender 109, Madi Davidson 111, Elliot Debler 116, Alexa Huber 118 and Claire Zirkelbach 125.
GolfKULR8

State B Golf Tournament begins at Eaglerock Golf Course

The State B Golf Tournament kicked off Tuesday morning at Eaglerock Golf Course. Fairfield's Emma Woods takes the lead into round two after posting a first round score of 78. Loyola's Zeke Boos and Conrad's Jarek Shepherd are tied for first, both shooting a 76.
Golfnonpareilonline.com

Falcons golf flies on to state

For the first time in school history, the St. Albert boys golf team is heading to the state after winning the Class 1A district meet at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita. The Falcons posted a season best 18-hole team score of 326, which was six strokes better than...
Sweet Home, ORsweethomenews.com

3 Huskies compete in state golf

Three Sweet Home golfers ended up in the state tournament last week, after a rollercoaster couple of days in which they were first told they were in, then told they were out, then told they were back in. Juniors Carson Perry and Joseph Hiemenz played in the 4A boys championship...
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Sauder, Massey qualify for state golf

Two Emporia High boys golfers qualified for state during the Spartans’ regional tournament at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita on Tuesday. Junior Brooks Sauder finished in a four-way tie for fifth place with a score of 74, although his coach said he had to earn it at the end.
Inola, OKPosted by
Claremore Daily Progress

GOLF: Inola’s Stookey named to OCA All-State golf team

Spring sports wrapped up over the weekend, but for one local senior, the high school golf season isn’t finished just yet. Carson Stookey of Inola was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association golf team, which was released Wednesday. The All-State golf tournament is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 26 at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.
Golfmyknoxcountynews.com

Bulldogs Finish Seventh At State Golf

The Creighton golf team showed their talents at the state golf tournament in North Platte by finishing seventh as a team. Braxton Brockhaus was the highest finisher for the Bulldogs, placing fourth with a 159 on his two day score. Gage Burns was also a placer for Creighton, finishing seventh...