Elite Expeditions: Golden State Golf Retreat

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls golf team saw their season come to an end Monday in the class 2A regional final tournament at West Liberty. The Golden Hawks were third of four competing teams with their score of 442, their best 18 hole team score of the season. Williamsburg won the tournament with a 370, and Anamosa took the other state qualifying spot with a 416. Mid-Prairie was led by Gabi Robertson with her career best round of 106. Other scores for the Golden Hawks included Madelyn Bender 109, Madi Davidson 111, Elliot Debler 116, Alexa Huber 118 and Claire Zirkelbach 125.