Elite Expeditions: Golden State Golf Retreat

It was a great week for Panther sports. All three squads shone in post-season play, paving the way to Divisionals this week for track and field and State for golf and tennis. The golf team has had a great first year under the direction of Head Coach Anna DeMars — and for the first time in school history, the boys’ team brought home a Divisional trophy. Another first: The Lady Panthers have an individual divisional champion. Celi Chapman took the trophy at Bigfork with a score of 82; her closest competition came in 95.