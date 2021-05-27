Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

newsbreak-logo
weather.gov
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Macoupin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Northern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1206 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Franklin to near Palmyra, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Palmyra around 1210 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Virden and White Oak. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jerseyville, Carlinville, Carrollton, Girard, Greenfield, Kemper, Old Kane, Kane, Medora, Fieldon, Nilwood, Chesterfield, Hettick, Rockbridge, Standard City, Otterville, Fidelity, Woody, Nutwood and Atwater. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fayette; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN FAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1052 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pana to near Ramsey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 10:25 PM tree damage due to thunderstorm winds was reported in Nokomis, IL. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ramsey, Wrights Corner and Herrick. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Macoupin The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jerseyville, Carlinville, Carrollton, Girard, Greenfield, Kemper, Old Kane, Kane, Medora, Fieldon, Nilwood, Chesterfield, Hettick, Rockbridge, Standard City, Otterville, Fidelity, Woody, Nutwood and Atwater. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Macoupin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MACOUPIN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Illinois.