Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Macoupin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Northern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1206 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Franklin to near Palmyra, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Palmyra around 1210 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Virden and White Oak. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov