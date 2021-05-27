Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Northern Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1206 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Buffalo to near Morrisville to 6 miles north of Walnut Grove, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. There have been several reports of trees and powers lines down in Polk County with these storms. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Northern Springfield... Willard Strafford... Fair Grove Walnut Grove... Elkland Sacville... Glidewell Cave Springs... Ebenezer Bassville This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 72 and 95, and between mile markers 104 and 109. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov