newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The open-source Contributor Covenant is now managed by the Organization for Ethical Source

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, as work is starting on version 3.0, the Organization for Ethical Source (OES), of which Ehmke is a co-founder and executive director, will take over the stewardship of the project. “Contributor Covenant was the first document of its kind as code of conduct for open-source projects — and it...

techcrunch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contributor Covenant#Community Management#The Covenant#Ethical Sex#Source Code#Personal Identity#Management Education#Gender Identity#Oes#Open Source Projects#Religion#Expertise#Faith#Community Leaders#Socio Economic Status#Participation#Enforcement Guidelines#Conduct#Sex Characteristics#Ethnicity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Related
Softwarearxiv.org

Gym-ANM: Open-source software to leverage reinforcement learning for power system management in research and education

Gym-ANM is a Python package that facilitates the design of reinforcement learning (RL) environments that model active network management (ANM) tasks in electricity networks. Here, we describe how to implement new environments and how to write code to interact with pre-existing ones. We also provide an overview of ANM6-Easy, an environment designed to highlight common ANM challenges. Finally, we discuss the potential impact of Gym-ANM on the scientific community, both in terms of research and education. We hope this package will facilitate collaboration between the power system and RL communities in the search for algorithms to control future energy systems.
Technologyarxiv.org

Women's Participation in Open Source Software: A Survey of the Literature

Participation of women in Open Source Software (OSS) is very unbalanced, despite various efforts to improve diversity. This is concerning not only because women do not get the chance of career and skill developments afforded by OSS, but also because OSS projects suffer from a lack of diversity of thoughts because of a lack of diversity in their projects. Studies that characterize women's participation and investigate how to attract and retain women are spread across multiple fields, including information systems, software engineering, and social science. This paper systematically maps, aggregates, and synthesizes the state-of-the-art on women's participation in Open Source Software. It focuses on women's representation and the demographics of women who contribute to OSS, how they contribute, the acceptance rates of their contributions, their motivations and challenges, and strategies employed by communities to attract and retain women. We identified 51 articles (published between 2005 and 2021) that investigate women's participation in OSS. According to the literature, women represent about 9.8\% of OSS contributors; most of them are recent contributors, 20-37 years old, devote less than 5h/week to OSS, and make both non-code and code contributions. Only 5\% of projects have women as core developers, and women author less than 5\% of pull-requests but have similar or even higher rates of merge acceptance than men. Besides learning new skills and altruism, reciprocity and kinship are motivations especially relevant for women but can leave if they are not compensated for their contributions. Women's challenges are mainly social, including lack of peer parity and non-inclusive communication from a toxic culture. The literature reports ten strategies, which were mapped to six of the seven challenges. Based on these results, we provide guidelines for future research and practice.
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

We Need Open Source Solutions To Deal With The COVID Crisis

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. The travel & tourism sector is in the middle of a catastrophe and we need immediate steps and fast to stop the free fall. While the sector waits for the rescue packages, subsidies, tax breaks and emergency loans, how about racking our brains as a community to conjure up temporary respite options or out of the box solutions to numb the pain from the costs of cancellation and closures?
ComputersBusiness Insider

Keysight Technologies Organizes Virtual SONiC Plugfest to Demonstrate the Maturity of the Open Source Network Operating System

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the first SONiC Open Source Network Operating System Community Plugfest which will take place May – June 2021. The Plugfest will enable members of the Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) community to validate SONiC across multiple vendors.
ComputersBeta News

New open source scanning tool is built for ethical hackers

Being able to find web vulnerabilities as soon as they emerge, before attackers can exploit them, is critical for organizations wanting to stay on top of web application security. Saas security specialist Detectify is launching a new stand-alone application security tool that's specifically tailored for ethical hackers, making it easier...
InternetInfoQ.com

Virtual Panel: How Open-Source is Helping to Change the World

Open source is a driving force behind projects aiming to use or create new technology for social good. Open source may be open, but open does not always mean equal. Who can access and benefit from technology is a major issue to tackle. Access to internet and computer literacy in...
Computersdevops.com

Nobl9 Makes SLO Specification Open Source

During an online SLOconf event today, Nobl9 revealed that the platform it created to enable IT teams to achieve service level objectives (SLOs) is now available under an open source Apache license. Brian Singer, chief product officer for Nobl9, said the goal is to make a YAML specification format for...
Advocacycompsmag.com

The Organization for Ethical Source Takes on Stewardship of

GENEVA, May 27, 2021 (News) — The Organization for Ethical Source (OES), the nonprofit helping open source developers ensure that their work is being used for social good and in service of human rights, today announced that it is taking on the stewardship of Contributor Covenant, the preeminent code of conduct for open source communities.
TechnologyItproportal

Almost all developers believe open source is the future

Almost all software developers believe open source is the future of programming and expect it to be a part of their organizations in years to come, according to a new report from software company Aiven. The report, which is based on a poll of 200 UK developers working in large...
TechnologyBeta News

90 percent of developers think open source is crucial to business growth

Enterprise cloud developers believe open source will be key to the future of their organizations, as businesses look to restart growth post-pandemic. Research from Finnish software company Aiven surveyed 200 UK developers in large companies and shows that 90.5 percent say open source will be a part of the future of their organizations.
Technologytvnewscheck.com

SRT Open Source Alliance Welcomes 500th Member

Haivision, a global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol has garnered the support of 500 solution and service providers within the first four years of its open-source availability. Haivision originally developed SRT in 2013 to enable low latency...
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

Sigma File Manager review: open source and cross platform

Sigma File Manager was just released. The open source file manager is available for Windows, Mac and Linux devices, and while its version is 1.0.0, it should be considered alpha according to the author. It is an Electron app, and if you don't like these apps, because many are bloated...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Open-source tool Yor automatically tags IaC resources for traceability and auditability

Yor is an open-source tool from Palo Alto Networks that automatically tags cloud resources within infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks such as Terraform, Cloudformation, Kubernetes, and Serverless Framework. Yor helps security teams trace a security misconfiguration from code to cloud, automates the tedious work of manually tagging cloud resources, and...
Computersadexchanger.com

The UID 2.0 Code Base Is Officially Open Source

Unified ID 2.0 is now open source and not just in name only. On Monday, The Trade Desk committed the full open source code base for Unified ID 2.0 to the PRAM (Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media) Technical Working Group, which is run by the IAB Tech Lab. This transfer...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Ontology Successfully Integrates with OKExChain, an Open-Source, Public Blockchain Project

a high-throughput and high-performance blockchain platform for decentralized, digital ID solutions, reports that it has successfully integrated with OKExChain. OKExChain is a set of open-source public chain projects implemented by digital asset firm OKEx. The chain has managed to achieve high performance and sufficient levels of decentralization. It aims “to promote the development of trading services based on blockchain technology,” the OKEx team explains.
Computersslashdot.org

Freenode Apologizes as Prominent Open Source Projects Switch to Libera Chat

Ubuntu has announced that, with immediate effect Ubuntu's IRC channels are moving to libera.chat. The move follows a "hostile takeover" of Ubuntu's namespace by Freenode's new management that appears to be happening to many other distributions including Gentoo as well as other projects that have used Freenode [including channels associated with the programming languages Raku, Elixir, and Haskell].
Computersfederalnewsnetwork.com

Serverless computing goes open source to meet the customer where they are

This content is provided by Red Hat. Serverless computing is having a moment. Although it’s been around for several years, recent shifts away from proprietary models toward open source have built momentum. Similarly, the standardization of containers, especially with Kubernetes, has opened up new possibilities and use cases, as well as fueled innovation.
Softwareslashdot.org

Now Generally Available: Microsoft's Open Source Java Distribution, 'Microsoft Build of OpenJDK'

"Microsoft has announced general availability of the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, the open-source version of the Java development kit," reports ZDNet:. The release follows the April preview of the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, a long-term support distribution of OpenJDK... Microsoft announced general availability for the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK at its Build 2021 conference for developers.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Databricks introduces Delta Sharing, an open-source tool for sharing data

As CEO Ali Ghodsi points out, data is exploding, and moving data from Point A to Point B is an increasingly difficult problem to solve with proprietary tooling. “The number one barrier for organizations to succeed with data is sharing data, sharing it between different views, sharing it across organizations — that’s the number one issue we’ve seen in organizations,” Ghodsi explained.
Technologyadafruit.com

The Smart Skeleton: an open-source tool for teaching muscle and joint movements #Education

John M. Pattillo at Middle Georgia State University teaches human anatomy and physiology. He recently published an educational project in the journal Advances in Physiology Education. The “Smart Skeleton” uses BNO055 sensors to track the limbs of a plastic teaching skeleton. This allows students to use a companion application (written in Unity) to test their knowledge of joint movements and muscle actions. The project makes extensive use of Adafruit products.