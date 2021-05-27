newsbreak-logo
Police asking for help identifying Mt. Oliver homicide suspects

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects believed to be involved with a deadly shooting in Mt. Oliver.

Investigators said on May 19, they were called to the 500 block of Brownsville Road for a report of three men shot shortly after midnight. One of the victims, 29-year-old Robert Johnson, died at the scene. Police said the gunfire erupted following a fight between two groups.

Detectives were able to find surveillance video of the suspects just prior to the shooting. One suspect is wearing blue jeans with a gray, red and navy blocked hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers. The other suspect is wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt with white lettering across the chest and black and gold shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

