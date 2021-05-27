Cortado MDM Announces Integration of Mobile Devices with Kaseya VSA
Cortado Mobile Solutions and Kaseya and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have partnered on an integration that allows MDM within Kaseya VSA. FREMONT, CA: Cortado Mobile Solutions, an MDM (mobile device management) expert, and Kaseya, the largest provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), have collaborated on an integration that allows MDM within Kaseya VSA. This new feature allows Kaseya customers to easily maintain the mobile devices and apps they require through their Kaseya console.www.enterprisesecuritymag.com