Cyber security is a lucrative field, with millions of cyber security jobs available globally. But how do you make sure you land the one you want?. The interview is an important step, and while it may seem intimidating, it's also an opportunity. You get to show not just your knowledge but how you can use it to bring tangible value to the position for which you’re applying. We've rounded up some of the different types of questions you may be asked to answer during your cyber security interview — along with tips for to answer them.