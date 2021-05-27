Cancel
How to create a meaningful presence on social media with limited resources

By Kent Lewis
bizjournals
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident of Anvil Media, a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, social media & Amazon marketing. www.anvilmediainc.com. The first “social media” campaign I worked on in early 1998 involved creating and distributing “viral” videos featuring popular Hasbro toys. Back then, YouTube didn’t exist, and there was no easy way to share videos, so we just forwarded them as attachments in an email to “influencers.” Truly shoestring. Since then, social media has evolved significantly with platforms like TikTok and Clubhouse, yet many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are still struggling to consistently create and promote compelling content. This article provides six strategies and tactics for anyone with limited time and resources interested in creating a more visible and engaging presence in social media.

#Social Media Marketing#Media Management#Email Marketing#Social Marketing#Electronic Media#Creating Content#Social Content#Relevant Content#Anvil Media#Seo#Ppc#Social Media Amazon#Tiktok#Clubhouse
