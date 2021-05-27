Cancel
Lexington, KY

New vouchers will help Lexington move closer to ending homelessness

By Susan Straub
 14 days ago
Lexington took a big step toward effectively ending homelessness today through 76 new federally funded Emergency Housing Vouchers, Mayor Linda Gorton announced.

“Over a period of many years, Lexington has worked hard to put a roof over the heads of people who are experiencing homelessness, and we have had considerable success,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Today’s announcement will get us close to our goal of effectively eliminating homelessness, and bring much-needed long-term stabilization to families hit hard by the pandemic.”

Housing Authority Executive Director Austin Simms said, when compared to larger cities, Lexington was pleased with the number of vouchers it received. “The Housing Authority is excited about and appreciative that we have received these 76 vouchers to support our desire to end homelessness in Lexington. We’ve put HUD on notice that if for any reason they have unused vouchers, we will be happy to accept them,” Simms said. “This collaborative effort among the Housing Authority, City government and social services support agencies is indicative of the possibilities that exist when we work together.”

Emergency Housing Vouchers are tenant-based rental assistance vouchers designed to:

  • Assist individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness;
  • Help those who are at risk of experiencing homelessness;
  • Provide a safe place for those who are fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking;
  • Or help people who recently became homeless or who are at a high risk of housing instability, and for whom providing rental assistance will prevent the family’s homelessness.

“I’m ecstatic that the hard work and dedication of our community partners to end family homelessness is becoming a reality,” said Polly Ruddick, Director of the City’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention. “The Housing Authority is doing tremendous work to provide permanent housing to those who need it most. We will continue to work together to serve those most in need with effective and efficient services.”

Ruddick’s office will make voucher referrals via the Lexington-Fayette County Continuum of Care Coordinated Entry list, and will work closely with the Housing Authority and community partners to ensure ongoing supportive services. Vouchers will be prioritized based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, housing status, household composition and health conditions.

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

