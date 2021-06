The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gapped higher to kick off the session on Thursday only to turn around and bounce again after filling the gap. The $72.50 level looks as if it is holding rather firm, so therefore I think markets will continue to pay close attention to that level. Furthermore, we also have the $70 level underneath offering support. Based upon the measured move of the ascending triangle, I still anticipate that the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market goes to the $77.50 level given enough time. I believe that short-term pullbacks continue to offer buying opportunities for traders to get involved with, as demand for crude oil should continue to pick up throughout the year.