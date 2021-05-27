Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 04:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 14:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Miami The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 3:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 29.5 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 7am 7am 7am Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 29.5 Fri 3am 29.8 29.7 20.9