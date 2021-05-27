newsbreak-logo
Bates County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 14:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 03:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the South Grand River at Urich. * Until early Monday morning. * At 2:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. * Impact...At 29.5 feet, Flood waters approach 4th Street at Elm Street, and one block west of Green Street. Basement and garage flooding also occurs near 4th and Elm streets. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 7pm 7pm 7pm South Grand River Urich 24.0 26.8 Thu 2pm 28.8 28.6 27.0

Henry County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Johnson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for west central Missouri.
Henry County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for west central Missouri.
Cooper County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooper; Henry; Johnson; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...PETTIS SOUTHERN COOPER AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pilot Grove to near Windsor. Movement was east at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Windsor, Smithton, Green Ridge, Otterville, Bunceton, Hughesville, Sedalia Memorial Arpt and Clifton City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and west central Missouri.
Bates County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bates; Cass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.
Cass County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.