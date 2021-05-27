Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 14:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 03:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the South Grand River at Urich. * Until early Monday morning. * At 2:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. * Impact...At 29.5 feet, Flood waters approach 4th Street at Elm Street, and one block west of Green Street. Basement and garage flooding also occurs near 4th and Elm streets. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 7pm 7pm 7pm South Grand River Urich 24.0 26.8 Thu 2pm 28.8 28.6 27.0