Linn County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 20:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From Friday evening to Monday evening. * At 11:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 30.5 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 17.8 Thu 11am 17.1 24.0 30.3

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne Flood stage: 25.0 feet Latest stage: 7.3 feet at 10 AM Sunday Maximum Forecast Stage: 26.3 feet at 1 AM Wednesday May 19 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.